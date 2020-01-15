Raising Cane’s giving away free box combo’s on Thurday to celebrate LSU’s National Championship win

BATON ROUGE, La. — The celebrations keep on going in Louisiana after the LSU Tigers claimed the National Championship by defeating Clemson on Monday night, and now Raising Cane’s is joining in.

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, all of the 65 Raising Cane’s restaurants in Louisiana will be giving vouchers for a free Box Combo to the first 100 dine-in customers who buy a combo. The voucher can be used during the next visit.

“This perfect football season is cause for celebration!” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “The energy and excitement that Coach O and the team have brought to Louisiana is incredible and we are excited to be celebrating with our customers all throughout the state.”