LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team’s shooting was on point in crunch time on Thursday, February 2 lifting the team to a 66-58 win over ULM at the Cajundome.



Louisiana (14-9, 8-3 SBC) landed its fifth consecutive victory, now the team’s season-best winning streak, by shooting 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from the field and 80 percent (12-of-15) at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to generate 29 points that chased off the Warhawks (7-15, 3-8 SBC) who led at halftime and were up one heading into the final frame.



The Ragin’ Cajuns needed just over a minute into the fourth to attain a firm grip on the lead. Destiny Rice faked out ULM defenders in the lane for the go-ahead basket at the 9:39 mark, then after a steal it was Alicia Blanton completing a three-point play eight seconds later to push the lead to 42-38.

