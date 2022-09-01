DENVER, Co. – Legends Memorabilia Collection, in collaboration with Gulf Coast Cards, will host a public autograph signing with exclusive athlete All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The signing will take place at the Omni Riverfront Hotel at 701 Convention Center Blvd in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 3rd from 1-2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased before the event at www.shoplegends.com or the day of the event until 1:30pm.

Autograph prices vary on the category of the item being signed. Legends Memorabilia Collection (LMC) is a wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA). Each year, Legends Memorabilia Collection branch hosts dozens of private signings with Hall of Famers, All-Stars and hometown heroes.

With these events, fans have the opportunity to send in their products to be signed, offering an unprecedented level of access to autographed memorabilia. In addition, we offer wholesale opportunities for qualified customers, as well as exciting membership opportunities with our MVP Club!

