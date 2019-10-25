Preview: LSU’s showdown vs Auburn

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers warms up prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

LSU will face a Top 10 opponent for the third time this year as the second-ranked Tigers host Auburn (No. 9 AP/No. 10 Coaches) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. CBS will televise the LSU game for the second straight week.

LSU enters the game riding an 8-game winning streak and the Tigers are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. LSU remained No. 2 in the AP poll this week and No. 3 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll following the 36-13 win over Mississippi State last week.

Auburn is coming off a 51-10 win over Arkansas and brings a 6-1 overall mark and a 3-1 league record into the game.

LSU has won two straight and three of its last four against Auburn, which includes a 22-21 victory a year ago in Jordan-Hare Stadium when PK Cole Tracy drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to lift the LSU Tigers to the victory.

The last three games between LSU and Auburn have been decided by a total of 10 points with two of the last three games being decided on the final play of the game. (2016 and 2018). And in 2017, LSU rallied from a 20-0 first half deficit to win 27-23 in Tiger Stadium.

The home team has won 16 of the last 19 meetings between the teams. LSU has won nine straight against Auburn in Tiger Stadium, a streak that started with a 27-14 win in 2001 that clinched LSU’s first berth in the SEC Championship Game.

LSU is off to a 7-0 start for the first time since 2015 and the fourth time since 2010. Overall, LSU has started 7-0 eight times during its history. Other 7-0 starts came in 1958, 1959, 1972, 1973, 2010, 2011, and 2015.

LSU is ranked No. 2 in the nation for the second straight week. It’s the first time since 2011 the Tigers have been ranked this high in consecutive weeks. Overall, LSU has played 23 consecutive games as a Top 25 team. LSU has been a Top 25 for 36 of the 41 games under Coach O with 16 of those coming as a Top 10 team.

With the win over Florida, LSU is 6-1 in its last seven games against Top 10 ranked teams. Last year, LSU won a school-record four games against Top 10 opponents. LSU is 2-0 in 2019 against Top 10 teams as the Tigers beat then-No. 10 Texas, 45-38, in week 2.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron brings a 32-9 mark in 41 games as the Tiger coach into the contest. Of his 32 wins with the Tigers, 25 have come by double-figures, seven have come against Top 10 teams and 13 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Seven of Orgeron’s 32 victories have come against teams ranked in the Top 10 in the nation, which ranks as the third-most for a coach in LSU history, trailing only Les Miles (16 in 12 years) and Charles McClendon (10 in 18 years). Orgeron is 7-3 against Top 10 teams at LSU.

LSU has scored 35 or more points in the first seven games of a season for the first time in school history. LSU had its streak of games with at least 40 points snapped last week at nine straight. LSU is one of only 13 teams in college football history to score 40 points or more in nine consecutive games.

Of LSU’s 44 offensive touchdowns, 35 have come on drives of less than three minutes. LSU’s 44 touchdown drives are averaging 6 plays and taking just 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

LSU leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in scoring offense (50.1), passing offense (385.7), and pass efficiency (204.3 rating). The Tigers are No. 1 in the SEC and third in the nation in total offense (539.9).

LSU is also first in the nation in redzone offense as they have converted on all 39 attempts inside the opponent 20-yard line in 2019. LSU has scored 31 TDs (18 pass/13 rush) and kicked 8 field goals in its 39 trips in the redzone.

QB Joe Burrow leads the nation in passing TDs (29) and he’s first in the SEC and second in the nation in passing yards (2,484), passing yards per game (354.9) and pass efficiency (216.2 rating).

Burrow has completed 173-of-218 passes for 2,484 yards a school-record 29 TDs and only three interceptions. He’s also first in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation in total offense (368.3).

WRs Justin Jefferson (48 rec., 759 yards, 9 TDs) and Ja’Marr Chase (35 rec., 626 yards, 9 TDs) rank Nos.1-2 in the SEC in receiving yards per game with 108.4 and 104.3 yards respectively. The duo has combined for 83 receptions for 1,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. WR Terrace Marshall is No. 8 in the league with 76.0 yards per game (20 rec., 304 yards, 6TDs).

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is No. 2 in the SEC in rushing TDs (7) and he’s No. 9 in the league in rushing yards per game (78.1). Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 547 yards on 89 attempts.

CB Derek Stingley leads the SEC in passes defended with 12. Stingley has intercepted a pass in three of LSU’s last four games.

27 – LSU has scored points in 27 of 28 quarters in 2019. LSU had its streak of consecutive quarters with points snapped at a nation’s best 39 last week vs. Mississippi State when the Tigers didn’t score in the fourth quarter.

35 – LSU has scored 35 or more points in 10 straight games, which is the nation’s longest current streak. LSU is also one of just 25 teams in college football history to score 35 points are more in 10 straight games.

43 – LSU has scored points on 43 consecutive trips inside the redzone. LSU is a nation’s best 39-of-39 in the redzone this year.

Home Team Has Won 16 Of Last 19 Games In Series

*The home team in the LSU-Auburn series has won 16 of the last 19 meetings dating back to 2000 when Auburn beat LSU 34-17 in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

*The Auburn win at Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2000 started a streak that saw the home team win eight straight games in the series. The streak was snapped in 2008 when LSU rallied for a 26-21 fourth quarter win at Auburn.

*The home team streak started again in 2009 with LSU winning in Tiger Stadium, followed by an Auburn victory in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2010 and an LSU win in 2011 in Baton Rouge.

*Prior to the 2008 game, the last time a road team won in the series came in 1999 when Auburn posted a 41-7 victory over LSU in Tiger Stadium. Ironically, that was the fourth straight game in which the road team had won in the series. LSU beat Auburn at Auburn in 1996 and 1998, and Auburn won in Tiger Stadium in 1997 and 1999.

Expect The Unexpected When LSU and Auburn Get Together

*Since 1988, the LSU-Auburn series has become one of close calls and one in which the teams and the fans have come to expect the unexpected.

*The following is a listing of some of the notable happenings in the series since 1988:

1988: LSU’s Tommy Hodson hit Eddie Fuller in the back of the endzone on fourth down with 1!41 left to lift the Tigers to a 7-6 win over fourth-ranked Auburn. The noise from the stadium crowd after the play registered on a seismograph across campus prompting the game to be titled “The Earthquake Game.”

1994: Auburn intercepted five passes in the fourth quarter, returning three for TDs as the Tigers rally to post a 30-26 win over LSU in a game that become known as “The Interception Game.”

1995: LSU donned white jerseys at home for the first time since the early 1980’s and promptly went out and upset fifth-ranked Auburn, 12-6. LSU preserved the win with an interception in the endzone on the last play of the game. The contest was dubbed the “Bring Back the Magic” game.

1996: With the old Auburn Sports Arena burning to the ground a couple hundred yards away, LSU beat Auburn, 19-15, in a game titled “The Night the Barn Burned.”

1997: Titled “The Comeback,” Auburn QB Dameyune Craig engineered a 10-play, 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to spark the Tigers to a 31-28 upset of 10th-ranked LSU.

2004: Titled “The Call,” Auburn appeared to have missed an extra point with 1!14 left that would have left the game tied at 9-9. However, LSU was called for a penalty on the extra point, thus giving Auburn a second chance at winning the game. The second PAT was good, and Auburn held on for a 10-9 win, snapping LSU’s 10-game winning streak.

2005: Auburn missed five field goals, including one in overtime, as LSU held on for a 20-17 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium. The win helped propel LSU to the SEC Western Division title and the game is now known as the “Field Goal Game.”

2007: “Can’t See Me” Demetrius Byrd caught a 22-yard TD pass from Matt Flynn with just one second left to send LSU to a 30-24 win over Auburn in Tiger Stadium. The play seemed to have caught Auburn off-guard as the Tigers could have attempted a 39-yard field goal for the win. However, LSU took one final shot at the endzone as Flynn connected with Byrd for the score, who then gave the “Can’t See Me” gesture to the LSU student section after coming up with the catch.

2008: Freshman quarterback Jarrett Lee led LSU on a 7-play, 54-yard capped with an 18-yard TD pass to Brandon LaFell as the LSU Tigers rallied for a 26-21 win over Auburn. It marked the second straight year that LSU scored in the closing moments of the game to beat Auburn.

2010: Cam Newton rushed for 217 yards and 2 TDs in fourth-ranked Auburn’s 24-17 win over undefeated and sixth-ranked LSU in Jordan-Hare Stadium. As a team, Auburn rushed for 440 yards, the most ever given up by an LSU team.

2011: LSU stepped out of its usual home attire and donned the Nike Pro Combat uniforms and responded with a 45-10 win in Tiger Stadium in what was the most lopsided victory (for either team) in the series.

2012: Trailing 10-9 at the half, No. 2 LSU held off an unranked Auburn team using a third-quarter field goal to prevail 12-10. Drew Alleman’s field goal proved to be the only points for either team in the second half. Sam Montgomery had a safety and finished with 3.5 tackles for loss.

2016: Quarterback Danny Etling drove LSU the length of the field and connected with DJ Chark on 15-yard game-winning touchdown drive with no time remaining on the clock. The call was overturned by video review citing no time remaining on the clock and LSU fell to Auburn, 18-13. On the previous play, LSU was flagged for an illegal shift after picking up a first down at the Auburn 2-yard line with 0:01 to play. With the clock starting on the official’s whistle, Etling – who rolled out of the pocket and found Chark for a tip-toe grab in the back-right corner of the endzone – was ruled to have received the snap after time had expired.

2017: Trailing 20-0 early in second quarter, LSU rallied for a 27-23 win to mark the largest comeback victory in a SEC game in Tiger Stadium for the Tigers. DJ Chark’s 75-yard fourth quarter punt return got LSU to with 23-21 and then Connor Culp provided the go-ahead points on a 42-yard field goal to put the Tigers up 24-23 with 2:36 to go. Culp added a 36-yard field with 38 seconds left for the final margin.

2018: Down 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow connected with Derrick Dillon for 71 yards on the opening possession of the drive to make it a three-point game. Burrow then marched LSU down the field on a 14-play, 52 yard drive to the Auburn 24. Joe Burrow then made LSU history with the program’s first game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the Tigers to a 22-21 top-10 win in Jordan-Hare.

LSU Starts 7-0 for Best Start Under Orgeron

*No. 2 LSU is out to a 7-0 start for the program’s best start under head coach Ed Orgeron and the best start since the 2015 season.

*This marks the ninth time in school history an LSU team has opened a season with seven wins.

*A victory against No. 9 Auburn on Saturday will give LSU its fourth-best win streak in school history.

*The Tigers went 7-0 in 2015, 2010, 1972 and 1959 before losing game number eight on the year.

*LSU went undefeated in 1908 and 1958 with records of 10-0 and 11-0 respectively. The 1973 season won nine straight and the 2011 team won 13 in a row.

Football at No. 2/3 in Rankings

*LSU ranked No. 2 in the AP and No. 3 in the Coaches Poll in week eight of the season.

*LSU has now been ranked for 30 straight weeks in the AP poll. It’s the highest ranking in the AP poll for LSU football under Ed Orgeron and the highest overall since week three of the 2012 season.

*The Tigers have also been ranked 30 straight weeks in the Coaches Poll. It’s the highest ranking in the Coaches Poll under Orgeron and the highest overall since week four of the 2012 season.

Second Top-10 Matchup Inside Tiger Stadium in 2019

*When LSU and Auburn meet on Saturday, it will be the 19th Top-10 matchup inside Tiger Stadium and second already in 2019

*LSU is 12-6 in these Top-10 games since 1958.

*It’s the second, Top-10 meeting between LSU and Auburn in Tiger Stadium, fifth Top-10 matchup in the series and 19th meeting with both teams ranked in the Top-25.

*At least one team has been ranked in the top-25 in every meeting since 2000.

*The LSU Tigers are 13-5 in the series when both teams are ranked.

*The following is a look at the highest-ranked matchups in Tiger Stadium history:

Date Matchup Result

1958 No. 1 LSU vs. No. 6 Ole Miss LSU 14, Ole Miss 0

1959 No. 1 LSU vs. No. 9 TCU LSU 10, TCU 0

1959 No.1 LSU vs. No. 3 Ole Miss LSU 7, Ole Miss 3

1961 No.6 LSU vs. No. 2 Ole Miss LSU 10, Ole Miss 7

1962 No.4 LSU vs. No. 6 Ole Miss Ole Miss 15, LSU 7

1972 No.8 LSU vs. No. 9 Auburn LSU 35, Auburn 7

1973 No.7 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama Alabama 21, LSU 7

1987 No.4 LSU vs. No. 7 Ohio State LSU 13, Ohio State 13 (tie)

2005 No.4 LSU vs. No. 10 Tennessee Tennessee 30, LSU 27 (OT)

2007 No.2 LSU vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech LSU 48, Virginia Tech 7

2007 No.1 LSU vs. No. 9 Florida LSU 28, Florida 24

2009 No.4 LSU vs. No. 1 Florida Florida 13, LSU 3

2011 No. 1 LSU vs. No. 3 Arkansas LSU 41, Arkansas 17

2012 No. 9 LSU vs. No. 3 South Carolina LSU 23, South Carolina 21

2012 No. 5 LSU vs. No. 1 Alabama Alabama 21, LSU 17

2015 No. 6 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida LSU 35, Florida 28

2018 No. 3 LSU vs. No. 1 Alabama Alabama 29, LSU 0

2019 No. 5 LSU vs. No. 7 Florida LSU 42, Florida 28

2019 No. 2 LSU vs. No. 10 Auburn

SEC Nation Returns to Baton Rouge for First Time Since 2016

*SEC Nation, the SEC Network’s pregame show, will be live from Baton Rouge on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. for the third time since the show began in 2014.

*SEC Nation been on site for an LSU game nine times with the Tigers owning a 3-6 record in those games.

*LSU is 1-2 when SEC Nation is in Baton Rouge: 20-13 Loss to No. 6 Alabama in 2014; 45-21 Win Over No. 18 Auburn in 2015; 16-10 Loss to No. 21 Florida in 2016.

*Marty Smith, Tim Tebow, Paul Finebaum and former LSU national champion Marcus Spears will be live from Nicholson Gateway across the street from Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

Burrow Breaks Single Season Passing Touchdown Record in Seven Games

*LSU quarterback Joe Burrow set the single-season passing touchdown record with 29 after his four-touchdown performance against Mississippi State.

*Burrow broke the LSU record of 28 set by Matt Mauck in 2003 and tied by JaMarcus Russell in 2006 on an 18-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on October 19 in Starkville.

*It took Burrow until his seventh game and on just his 204th attempt to hit 28 touchdown passes. Mauck set the record originally in 13 games and on his 319th attempt of the 2003 season. Russell then tied the record in his 13th game and on his 337th attempt of the 2006 season.

*In seven games this season, Burrow has thrown for four or more touchdowns five times. He tied the school record for touchdown passes in a game with five in the season opener and went on to break the record with six at Vanderbilt.

*Burrow is also responsible for 31 total touchdowns in 2019 with 29 coming on passes and two on the ground, which is the school record for a quarterback. Burrow broke the original record of 29 owned by Russell and Mauck on a 37-yard pass to Derrick Dillon in the third quarter of the Mississippi State game.

*Burrow has thrown 45 touchdown passes in his career. That number is good for third in school history. He trails JaMarcus Russell with 52 and Hodson who holds the record with 69.

*Burrow could crack in the top-20 of the SEC single-season passing touchdown list with one touchdown. He would be tied with multiple quarterbacks, including Tim Tebow and Cam Cameron.

Wide Receivers Fighting for Single-Season Touchdown Record and 1,000 Yard Seasons

*LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase each own nine touchdown catches after seven weeks of the 2019 season.

*The duo is on the hunt for the record for touchdown catches in a season set by Dwayne Bowe in 2006. Jefferson and Chase have combined for 18 touchdowns and are behind only Devery Henderson and Michael Clayton (21, 2003) for the most touchdown catches by two teammates in a season.

*Jefferson leads the team in receiving yards with 756 and Chase is second on the team with 626. They’re on pace to become the second set of teammates with 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. totaled 1,193 and 1,152 receiving yards respectively in 2013.

Tigers Score 35-Plus Points in Ten Straight Games

*LSU has scored 35 or more points in 10 straight games dating back to the 2018 season, besting the previous record of six set in 2013.

*The Tigers are one of 25 teams in college football history to have scored 35 or more points in 10 or more straight games.

*The college football record is 13 set by Oregon beginning in 2011 and continuing through 2012.

*Quarterback Joe Burrow has LSU on the longest active streak in the country.

LSU Owns +211 Point Differential

*The LSU offense and defense have combined for a +211 point differential in 2019 with the offense outscoring opponents 351-140.

*The Tigers are second to Oklahoma in points scored in 2019 and one of six teams in the country with a point differential of +200 or better.

*This season, LSU has outscored its opponents 219-83 in the second and third quarters combined.

LSU Redzone Streak Success Streak Reaches 43 Straight

*LSU leads the nation in redzone offense this year as the Tigers have converted on all 39 of their trips inside the opponent 20-yard line.

*Of the 39 trips inside the redzone, LSU has scored 31 touchdowns (79 percent) and kicked eight field goals. LSU’s touchdown breakdown in the redzone this year have been 18 passing and 13 rushing.

*Dating back to last year, LSU has successfully converted on its last 43 trips inside the redzone. In the Fiesta Bowl win over Central Florida a year ago, LSU converted on its final four trip inside the 20-yard line.

Orgeron Owns Seven Top-10 Wins Since Taking Over in 2016

*Since taking over as the LSU head coach in 2016, Ed Orgeron owns seven top-10 wins.

*Orgeron’s top-10 wins rank third overall and second amongst active head coaches.

*Orgeron’s teams have won five of the last six meetings against top-10 teams, including the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF.

*Thirteen of Orgeron’s 32 wins as the head coach of the Tigers have come against Top-25 teams.

*In 2017, LSU defeated No. 10 Auburn at home. In 2018, the Tigers defeated No. 8 Miami, No. 7 Auburn, No. 2 Georgia and No. 7 UCF.

*LSU has already defeated No. 9 Texas and No. 7 Florida in 2019. The Tigers will go for win No. 3 over a Top-10 team on Saturday against No. 9 Auburn.

Double-Digit Wins Under Coach O

*Ed Orgeron has won 32 games as head coach of the Tigers with 25 of those coming by double-digits.

*All six of LSU’s wins under Orgeron in 2016 came by double-figures and in 2017 the Tigers won six of their nine games by at least 10 points.

*A year ago, eight of LSU’s 10 wins came by double-figures, including a 20-point win over No. 2 Georgia.

*LSU won the 2019 season opener against Georgia Southern by 52 points, defeated Northwestern State by 51 points in week three, beat Vanderbilt by 28, defeated Utah State by 35, earned a top-10 victory over Florida by 14 and went on the road at Mississippi State and won by 23.

Tigers Are Bowl Eligible For 20th Straight Season

*With the win over Florida in week seven, LSU is bowl-eligible for a school-record 20th consecutive season.

*The Tigers have reached a bowl game each year dating back to the 2000 season when LSU beat Georgia Tech, 28-14, in the Peach Bowl.

*LSU’s current stretch of 19 straight bowl appearances rank as the nation’s fourth-longest streak trailing only Virginia Tech (26), Georgia (23) and Oklahoma (20).

Five Named to Midseason All-America Teams

*QB Joe Burrow, DB Derek Stingley Jr., S Grant Delpit, WR Justin Jefferson and OG Damien Lewis have been named to midseason All-America teams by various media outlets.

*Burrow was tabbed as first-team All-America as one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. The senior has already set the school record for touchdown passes in a season and is on pace to break the record for passing yards in a season.

*Stingley Jr. is one of the nation’s top freshmen and an elite corner. The Baton Rouge native was selected to the first team by the Associated Press, The Athletic and ESPN. He own nine PBUs and three interceptions in 2019.

*Delpit is a reigning unanimous All-American, the ninth in school history. Delpit is second on the team in tackles, has a fumble recover, an interception and three PBUs in 2019.

*Lewis is one of the most underrated players on the LSU roster. Lewis is a part of an LSU line that has allowed just 12 sacks, protected Burrow to more than 2,000 yards in the air and led running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 547 yards already on the ground.

Stingley Jr. One of Nation’s Top Freshman and Defensive Backs

*LSU freshman defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. has lived up to the hype as the nation’s top recruit.

*The team’s top corner has been targeted 41 times in 2019 and has allowed 19 receptions for 266 yards and just two touchdowns.

*Stingley Jr. is No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 nationally in passes defended with 12.

*The Baton Rouge native has three interceptions, which ranks No. 2 in the SEC, No. 1 amongst freshmen int he country and No. 10 nationally overall. .

*Stingley Jr. was not targeted in the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State in week eight of the season.

LSU on a 24-Game Home Winning Streak in October

*LSU goes into the Auburn game riding a 24-game winning streak inside Tiger Stadium in the month of October, a run that dates back to the 2009 season.

*The program owns 10 Top-25 wins in that span, which includes victories over No. 2 Georgia in 2018 and No. 3 South Carolina in 2012.

*LSU last lost a home October game on Oct. 10, 2009, against No. 1 ranked Florida 13-3.

*Head coach Ed Orgeron owns an 11-1 overall record during the month of October since taking over in 2016.

*Six of LSU’s 12 October wins under Orgeron have come against Top 25 teams, which includes a 36-16 win over No. 2 Georgia and No. 22 Mississippi State last year. LSU has already defeated No. 7 Florida, 42-28 in 2019.

*LSU’s only October loss under Orgeron came at Florida last year by a 27-19 count.

Burrow’s Streak of 20+ Completions Up to School Record Ten Games

*LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has completed 20 or more passes in his last ten games dating back to the 2018 season.

*Burrow became the first quarterback in school history to complete 20 or more passes in four-straight games in the season opener against Georgia Southern.

*Tommy Hodson finished with 20 or more completions in three straight games during the 1987 season.

*LSU as a team has only totaled 20 or more completions in three-straight games four times including Burrow’s current streak (1985, 1986, 1987, 2019).

*Burrow’s current streak is 20 vs. Rice, 25 vs. Texas A&M, 21 vs. UCF, 23 vs. Georgia Southern, 31 at Texas, 21 vs. Northwestern State, 25 at Vanderbilt, 27 vs. Utah State, 21 vs. Florida and 25 at Mississippi State.

LSU’s 18-1 Under Orgeron When Having A 100-Yard Rusher

*In 41 games under Ed Orgeron, LSU has posted a 18-1 mark when having a 100-yard rusher.

*The Tigers are 2-0 in 2019 when a player reaches the 100-yard mark. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 106 yards in LSU’s win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21 and then rushed for 134 in the win over No. 7 Florida on Oct. 12.

*The only game that LSU lost when having a 100-yard rusher came in the 7OT loss to Texas A&M last year when QB Joe Burrow accounted for 100 rushing yards.

*LSU was 5-1 in 2018 when having a 100-yard rusher, 5-0 in 2017 and 6-0 under Orgeron in 2016 when a player reaches the milestone.

LSU Is 30-2 Under Orgeron When Reaching the 20-Point Mark

*LSU has a 30-2 mark in 41 games under Ed Orgeron when scoring at least 20 points in a game.

*The Tigers are 7-0 in 2019 when scoring at least 20 points. In games decided in regulation, LSU is 30-1 when scoring at least 20 points.

*LSU’s only two losses during the Orgeron era when scoring 20 points came in 2017 against Troy (lost, 24-21) and in 2018 in a 7OT loss to Texas A&M by a 74-72 count.

*LSU was 6-0 in 2016 under Orgeron when scoring at least 20 points, followed by an 8-1 mark in 2017 and a 9-1 record in 2018.

Burrow-to-Jefferson TD Tandem Ranks No. 4 in LSU History

*LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has connected with WR Justin Jefferson for 15 touchdowns during their career, which ties the duo for the third-best QB-to-WR touchdown combination in school history.

*Burrow and Jefferson connected for six touchdowns in 2018 and have followed that up with nine scores already in 2019.

*The 15 TD passes between Burrow and Jefferson ties them with Zach Mettenberger and Jarvis Landry.

*The school record for QB-to-WR TD combinations is held by JaMarcus Russell-Dwayne Bowe, who did it 23 times.

Burrow Over 5,000 Career, 2,000 Season Passing Yards

*LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 2,484 yards in 2019 and 5,378 yards in his career.

*Burrow is the 10th quarterback in school history to throw for more than 4,000 yards in a career and seventh to throw for more than 5,000 yards.

Career Passing Yards Gained

1. 9,115 Tommy Hodson (674-1,163) 1986-89

2. 6,921 Jeff Wickersham (587-1,005) 1982-85

3. 6,625 JaMarcus Russell (493-797) 2004-06

4. 6,158 Jamie Howard (459-934) 1992-95

5. 5,876 Herb Tyler (434-715) 1995-98

6. 5,783 Zach Mettenberger (407-659) 2011-13

7. 5,378 Joe Burrow (392-597) 2018-Present

Edwards-Helaire Becomes 50th Tiger with 1,000 Career Rushing Yards

*Junior RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 72 yards against Utah State, becoming the 50th player in school history to reach the 1,000-yard mark for his career.

*Edwards-Helaire currently has rushed for 1,236 yards in 33 games with the Tigers. He rushed for 31 yards as a true freshman in 2017, followed by 658 in 2018. He has rushed for 547 yards on 89 attempts in seven games this year.

*Kevin Faulk, who is the director of player development for LSU football, holds the school record for rushing yards with 4,557.

Von Rosenberg Making Most of His Punts

*LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has only been called on to punt just 20 times this year, but the junior is making the most of his opportunities.

*On 20 punts, Von Rosenberg is averaging 45.2 yards a punt with only four of those punts being returned for a total of 16 yards.

*Of his 20 punts, 12 have been downed inside the 20-yard line with seven of those coming inside the 10-yard line.

*When Rosenberg has been called on to punt, the average starting field position for the opponent is the 18-yard line.

*As unit, LSU ranks No. 4 in the SEC in net punting with a 42.3 yard change in field position on each punt.

Wide Receivers Own Two, Same Game 100-Yard Receiving Performances

*LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. have put together two, same game 100-yard receiving games, which is tied for the second most in a season in school history.

*Jefferson, Chase and Marshall Jr. became the first trio with 100-plus receiving yards in a season at Texas.

*Jefferson and Chase then totaled 123 and 127 yards respectively against Florida.

*LSU also had two same game 100-yard receiving performances in 2000 and 2013.

*The record for same game 100-yard receiving games was in 2001 when Josh Reed and Michael Clayton did it against Kentucky, Alabama and Illinois.

This Isn’t The Old LSU Offense

*LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady promised a spread attack and they’ve delivered in 2019.

*LSU has scored 351 points this season.

*LSU is 39-for-39 in the red zone this year with 31 of the trips resulting in touchdowns.

*The Tigers are one of three teams in the nation with perfect scoring percentage in the red zone. The 39 scores are the most in the nation.

Offense Tops Multiple SEC Offensive Categories, Among Best in the Nation

*The LSU offense leads the SEC in scoring offense, total offense, first downs and passing offense after six weeks of the season.

*LSU is first in the nation in red zone offense and second in scoring offense, passing offense and total offense.

*Joe Burrow is No. 1 in the nation in completion percentage (79.4 percent) and passing touchdowns (29), and second in passing yards (2,484).

*LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase are amongst the best receivers in the nation. The duo ranks in the top-20 of receving yards and rank fifth overall with nine touchdowns on the year.

Tigers Honored in 2019

*Through two weeks of the 2019 season, QB Joe Burrow, PK Cade York and head coach Ed Orgeron have been recognized by the Southeastern Conference office and nationally.

*Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following the season opener against Georgia Southern when he went 23-for-27 with 278 yards and five touchdowns.

*Burrow added another SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor and was recognized nationally as the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Maxwell Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Tigers to a top-10 win at Texas. Burrow was 31-for-39 with four touchdowns and 471 yards, the second most in school history.

*Orgeron was named the Dodd Trophy National Coach of the Week after leading LSU to its first top-10 non-conference road win in school history.

*Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for a third time after setting the school record for touchdowns with six and throwing for 398 yards at Vanderbilt.

*Burrow added another SEC Offensive Player of the Week honor after going 21-for-24 with three touchdowns and 293 yards against Florida.

*Derek Stingley Jr. was named the SEC Freshman of the Year for the first time after totaling a PBU and interception against Florida.

LSU Under Louisiana’s Own Ed Orgeron

*In his third full season as head coach of the Tigers, Orgeron continues to gain momentum on the field and on the recruiting trail.

*Orgeron has guided the Tigers to a 31-9 overall mark in his 40 games as the LSU head coach. Of his 31 victories, 13 have come against teams ranked in the Top 25, including seven over Top-10 opponents. Furthermore, of Coach O’s 31 wins, 17 have come against SEC foes and 24 have come by double-digits.

*Under Orgeron, the Tigers have played 35-of-40 games ranked in the Top 25, including all 13 games in 2018.

Consecutive Starts of 10 or More

*Seven LSU players are riding a consecutive start streak of at least 10 games.

*S Grant Delpit leads the way with 21 consecutive starts. C Lloyd Cushenberry III, OG Damien Lewis and QB Joe Burrow have each started 20 straight games, RT Austin Deculus also owns a 19-game starting streak, WR Justin Jefferson has started 12 straight games and S/LB JaCoby Stevens has started 11 straight.

Chase, Burrow Shine in Nashville

*Quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase connected on four touchdowns to lead LSU to the win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

*Burrow threw six touchdowns on the day to set the school record for touchdown passes in a game. Burrow beat the previous record he shared with Zach Mettenberger.

*Burrow finished the day with 398 passing yards. His 357 yards in the air in the first half marked the most in school history.

*Chase led LSU with 229 yards and four touchdowns on 10 catches.

*The sophomore’s 229 yards are fourth in school history. Chase became the first LSU player since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2013 with 200-plus receiving yards.

*Chase became the third player in school history with four-plus receiving touchdowns, joining Carlos Carson (1977 vs. Rice) and Tony Moss (1989 vs. Ohio).

LSU Scores On Special Teams In Back-to-Back Games

*LSU scored on back-to-back games against Northwestern State and Vanderbilt.

*Freshman WR Trey Palmer returned a punt 54 yards for a touchdown against Northwestern State in Week 3 and sophomore LB Micah Baskerville recovered a punt he blocked in the endzone for a TD in the win over Vanderbilt in Week 4.

*Under Orgeron, the Tigers have scored four special teams touchdowns with DJ Chark being responsible for the other two: 65-yard punt return vs. Chattanooga in 2017 and a 70-yard punt return vs. Auburn in 2017.

Trio of Wide Receivers Set Record in Win at Texas

*Wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. each totaled 100-plus receiving yards to become the first trio to reach that milestone in a game in school history.

*There have now been 15 same-game 100-yard receiving performances in school history with the last coming from Travin Dural (6/124) and Malachi Dupre (4/120) against Mississippi State in 2014.

*Jefferson led the group with 163 yards and three touchdowns on nine receptions. His final touchdown, a 61-yard pass from Joe Burrow on third-and-16, sealed the Tigers’ Top 10 victory with 2:27 left in the game.

*Chase set career high numbers with 147 yards on eight receptions, including a long of 41 yards.

*Marshall Jr. had a career-high six receptions on six targets for 123 yards and a touchdown. Of his six receptions, five went for first downs and the other was a 26-yard touchdown.

Burrow Leads LSU to Top 10 Win with Record Performance

*Senior Quarterback Joe Burrow and the LSU offense delivered blow after blow and finished with 573 yards of total offense at Texas.

*Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for a second-straight week after his record performance. He finished the game 31-of-39 with four touchdowns and 471 yards.

*His 471 passing yards rank second in school history, becoming the third quarterback in school history to pass for more than 400 yards in a game.

*In true-road non-conference games, Burrows’ 471 yards are the third most in SEC history behind Jake Bentley (410, South Carolina at Clemson, 2018) and Tim Couch (492, UK at Louisville, 1998).

*The 31 completions rank third in school history and mark the most in a game for an LSU quarterback since Rohan Davey set the school record against Alabama with 35 in 2001.

*Burrow now owns three, 300-yard passing games, which is second to Rohan Davey’s record seven.

*Led by Burrow, LSU finished with 573 yards of total offense for the fourth most against a top-10 opponent and sixth most against a rank opponent: 1. 622 at #22 Texas A&M 11/24/16; 2. 620 vs. #7 Florida St. 11/20/82; 3. 598 vs. #9 Virginia Tech 9/8/07; 4. 595 vs. #7 Illinois 1/1/02 (Sugar Bowl); 5. 577 vs. #11 Notre Dame 1/3/07 (Sugar Bowl); 6. 573 at #9 Texas 9/7/19

Football Program Earns Victory Number 800

*With its win over Northwestern State on September 14, 2019, the LSU football program became the 12th FBS school to reach the 800-win milestone.

*With an overall record of 803-415-47, the LSU Football program ranks 12th amongst FBS programs for all-time wins.

*The Fighting Tigers rank fourth in the Southeastern Conference in wins behind Alabama (911), Tennessee (841) and Georgia (825). Auburn is behind LSU at 13th with 772 victories.

Everybody Eats – Offense Opens 2019 Season with New-Look

*A total of 14 players caught at least one pass against Georgia Southern, topping the previous high of 12 against North Texas in 2005.

*Of the 14 players, all five running backs had at least one catch.

*The LSU offense opened the season with a resounding offensive performance, scoring 55 points and totaling 472 yards.

*The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first five drives and scored on nine of 13 drives.

*The 55 points marked the second most in a season opener in the modern era, tying The 55-3 win vs. UTEP in 1997. It marked the most points in a season opener since the 2000 team’s 58-0 victory over Western Carolina.

*The offense didn’t let up and scored 42 points in the first half for the most points in a first half by LSU since scoring 49 to lead Louisiana Tech in 2003.

Top-10 Win at Texas Makes History

*For the first time in school history, LSU defeated a Top 10 non-conference opponent in a true road game.

*The 45-38 victory marked the 14th true road win over an AP Top 10 team in school history and the second for Coach Orgeron (2018 at No. 7 Auburn)

*Coach Orgeron is now 12-6 against Top 25 teams and 7-3 against Top 10 teams.

*Orgeron’s teams are 4-2 against AP-ranked opponents on the road.

Burrow Adds to Record Book in Season Opener – Named SEC Player of the Week

*Senior quarterback Joe Burrow opened the 2019 season by going 23-for-27 for 278 yards and five touchdowns.

*Burrow was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following the performance, the third of his career. The Ohio native is now 11-3 as LSU’s starting quarterback.

*Burrow tied Zach Mettenberger (UAB, 2014) for the most touchdowns in a game in school history with five. He became the first LSU player to throw five touchdown passes in a half.

*It marked the third consecutive game dating back to last year that Burrow either set or tied a school record. Burrow set the LSU record for touchdowns accounted for with six against Texas A&M and then tied the school bowl record with four touchdown passes in the Fiesta Bowl win over Central Florida.

*Burrow’s 85.2 completion percentage (23-of-27) against Georgia Southern ranks No. 5 in school history in a game for 20 or more attempts..

Aranda’s Defense Shuts Down Triple Option

*The LSU defense, under fourth year coordinator Dave Aranda, shut down the Georgia Southern triple option to start 2019.

*The Eagles totaled just 98 yards with 74 on the ground and 24 in the air. It marked the second time an Aranda defense has held its opponent to less than 100 yards with the other coming in the 2017 season opener against BYU when the defense held the Cougars to 97 yards.

*The three points scored marked the third fewest under head coach Ed Orgeron.

Stingley Becomes 10th Defensive True Freshman to Start a Season Opener

*Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. became the 10th true freshman on the defensive side of the ball to start a season opener in the last 33 seasons and the 17th overall.

*True freshmen make an impact at LSU as in three years with Ed Orgeron as head coach a total of 66 true freshmen have seen action during that span, including 19 in 2019.

*In 2017, 20 true freshmen saw action for the Tigers, a number that led the nation. In addition, eight true freshmen started at least one game for the Tigers that year.

*The following have started a season opener since 2000: Marshall Jr. (WR, 2018), Charles (RG, 2017), Chaisson (LB, 2017), Delpit (S, 2017), Taylor (LB, 2017), Kevin Toliver (CB, 2015), Trey Quinn (WR, 2014), Jalen Mills (CB, 2012), Jessie Daniels (Nickel, 2003), Jerel Myers (WR, 1999), Johnny Mitchell (DT, 1996), Theo Williams (DT, 1996), Booger McFarland (DT, 1995), Robert Davis (RB, 1992), and Sheddrick Wilson (WR, 1992).

Most True Freshmen Starters by Year Since 2005

2017 8(Tory Carter, K’Lavon Chaisson, Saahdiq Charles, Grant Delpit, Ed Ingram, JaCoby Stevens, Tyler Taylor, Kary Vincent Jr.)

2015: 7 (Arden Key, Donte Jackson, Foster Moreau, Bry’Kiethon Mouton, Maea Teuhema, Kevin Toliver II, Toby Weathersby)

2014: 6 (Jamal Adams, Malachi Dupre, Leonard Fournette, Davon Godchaux, Brandon Harris, Trey Quinn)

2012: 6 (Kwon Alexander, Vadal Alexander, Reid Ferguson, Jeremy Hill, Lamar Louis, Jalen Mills)

2013: 5 (Rickey Jefferson, Anthony Jennings, Ethan Pocic, Rashard Robinson, Tre’Davious White)

2018 4 (Terrace Marshall Jr., Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Baskerville, Chasen Hines)

2006: 4 (Jacob Cutrera, Richard Dickson, Charles Scott, Keiland Williams)

2010: 3 (Alfred Blue, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Reid)

2019: 2 (Derek Stingley Jr., Joseph Evans)

2011: 2 (Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry)

2007: 2 (Drake Nevis, Terrence Toliver)

2008: 2 (Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson)

2009: 2 (Dominique Allen, Rueben Randle)

2016 1 (Dee Anderson)

LSU Is 79-9 vs. Non-Conference Teams Dating Back to 2001

*Dating back to the 2001 season when LSU captured its first outright SEC title since 1986, the Tigers have done quite well against non-conference opponents, going 79-9 against non-SEC foes during that span.

*Of the 79 wins, 19 have come against top-25 teams.

*Of the nine losses, only three have come during the regular season (2002 at Virginia Tech, 2016 vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field and 2017 vs. Troy).

*The other six losses came in bowl games (2003 Cotton Bowl vs. Texas; 2005 Capital One Bowl vs. Iowa; 2009 Capital One Bowl vs. Penn State; 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl vs. Clemson; 2014 Music City Bowl vs. Notre Dame, 2018 Citrus Bowl vs. Notre Dame).

LSU Goes Into 2019 Riding Streak of 19 Consecutive Years With At Least 8 Wins

*LSU goes into the 2019 season having won at least 8 games for 19 consecutive years, which is tied with Oklahoma for the longest current streak among Power 5 schools.

*Only Boise State has a longer active streak among FBS teams as the Broncos have won 8 games for 20 consecutive seasons.

*LSU’s current streak of seasons with at least 8 wins dates back to 2000 when the Tigers posted an 8-4 overall mark.

*LSU’s streak of seasons with at least 8 wins also ranks as the longest of its kind in the history of the SEC, bettering Tennessee 16 (1989-2004); Florida 14 (1990-2003); Georgia 13 (1997-2009); and Alabama 13 (1971-83).

LSU with One of Most Experienced Teams in 2019

*LSU will play in 2019 with 12 seniors on its roster.

*The 12 seniors ties for sixth nationally in terms of smallest senior classes in college football for 2019. *Texas A&M and Virginia Tech with six each led the way, followed by Penn State (10), Appalachian State (11) and Coastal Carolina (11).

*LSU is joined with 12 seniors by North Carolina State, Rice, and Wake Forest. All 12 of LSU’s seniors have started at least one game during their LSU career.

*Against Texas, LSU stared 18 upperclassmen for the first time since game six of 2016 when the squad faced Southern Miss. LSU hasn’t stared more than 18 upperclassmen in a game since 2012 against Washington in week two.

1,000-Yard Rushing Streak Reaches 6 Years

*LSU goes into 2019 riding a streak of six consecutive years with a 1,000-yard rusher.

*Last year, Nick Brossette, in his first season as a starter, rushed for 1,039 yards and 14 TDs in helping the Tigers to a 10-3 mark.

*Here’s a look at LSU’s 1,000-yard rushers during the 6-year streak:

2013 Jeremy Hill 1,401 yards

2014 Leonard Fournette 1,034 yards

2015 Leonard Fournette 1,953 yards (school record)

2016 Derrius Guice 1,387 yards

2017 Derrius Guice 1,153 yards

2018 Nick Brossette 1,039 yards

LSU Is 81-0 When Rushing For 100 Yards and Holding Opponents To Less Than 100 Yards

*In the last 172 games, LSU’s success is easy to predict when it comes to net rushing yards. Get to 100 yards rushing and LSU will more than likely win as the Tigers are 140-22 when that happens.

*Hold the opponent to fewer than 100 yards and the Tigers are 83-5.

*An even more telling stat is that when LSU rushes for 100-plus yards and holds the opponents to fewer than 100 yards, the Tigers are 81-0.

*The following is a look at LSU’s rushing numbers and have the Tigers have fared in those games:

Year LSU 100+ LSU 100- Opp 100+ Opp 100- LSU 100+/Opp 100-

2005 10-0 1-2 3-1 8-1 7-0

2006 10-0 1-2 5-0 6-2 6-0

2007 11-2 1-0 3-2 9-0 8-0

2008 8-3 0-2 2-5 6-0 6-0

2009 8-0 1-4 7-4 2-0 2-0

2010 11-2 0-0 7-1 5-0 5-0

2011 13-0 0-1 4-1 9-0 9-0

2012 9-1 1-2 4-2 6-1 6-0

2013 10-1 0-2 6-3 4-0 4-0

2014 8-3 0-2 4-4 4-1 4-0

2015 9-1 0-2 3-3 6-0 6-0

2016 8-3 0-1 3-4 5-0 5-0

2017 9-4 0-0 4-4 5-0 5-0

2018 10-2 0-1 5-3 5-0 5-0

2019 6-0 1-0 4-0 3-0 3-0

Totals 140-22 6-21 64-37 83-5 81-0

Chaisson, Cushenberry III Carry on No. 18 Tradition

*Two LSU standouts – both in the classroom and on the football field – have been awarded the prestigious No. 18 jersey by head coach Ed Orgeron.

*Center Lloyd Cushenberry III and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson were presented the jerseys at the beginning of camp, marking just the second time since the tradition began in 2003 that two Tigers have been issued the No. 18 jersey in the same season.

*Cushenberry III is the first offensive lineman to be selected to wear the No. 18 jersey

*As an offensive lineman, the rules of college football prevent Cushenberry III from actually wearing the No. 18 jersey so instead his No. 79 jersey will be accompanied by a No. 18 patch. The Carville native, who played locally at Dutchtown High School, will wear the No. 18 jersey at practice.

*Jersey No. 18 was born when, in 2003, quarterback Matt Mauck guided LSU to its first national championship since 1958. His number became synonymous with success — both on and off the field — as well as a selfless attitude that has become the epitome of being an LSU football player. After his final year with the Tigers, Mauck passed the jersey number down to running back Jacob Hester, who then helped LSU to another national title in 2007.

*Here is a look at the players to wear No. 18:

Years Player Position

2003 Matt Mauck QB

2004-07 Jacob Hester RB

2008-09 Richard Dickson TE

2010 Richard Murphy RB

2011 Brandon Taylor S

2012 Bennie Logan DT

2013 Lamin Barrow LB

2014 Terrence Magee RB

2015-16 Tre’Davious White CB

2017 Christian LaCouture DL

2017 John David Moore FB/TE

2018 Foster Moreau TE

2019 Lloyd Cushenberry III C

2019 K’Lavon Chaisson LB

Day Game or Night Game Makes No Difference for LSU

*LSU’s tradition of night games in Tiger Stadium is like none other in college football.

*But, LSU’s recent success in day games in Tiger Stadium has made playing afternoon games in Death Valley more appealing.

*LSU has won 17 of its last 18 day games in Tiger Stadium, a stretch that goes back to a 16-14 victory over Tennessee on Oct. 2, 2010.

*Since 2010, LSU’s only daytime loss in Tiger Stadium came against Florida by a 16-10 count in 2016.

*Of LSU’s 17 wins during this current stretch, nine have come against Top 25 teams and all 16 were over SEC opponents.

*Since 2000, LSU is 118-19 overall at home, which includes a 90-12 mark at night in Tiger Stadium and a 28-7 record during the day. From 1960-99, LSU posted a 12-19-3 mark in day games in Tiger Stadium.

*The following is a breakdown of LSU’s night record, day record and overall record in Tiger Stadium since 1960:

Decade Record at Night Record during the day Overall Tiger Stadium Record

1960-69 49-5 4-2-1 53-7-1

1970-79 51-12-1 1-2 52-14-1

1980-89 38-16-1 3-5-2 41-21-3

1990-99 31-19 4-10 35-29

2000-09 49-5 11-6 60-11

2010-19 41-7 17-1 55-8

Totals 259-64-2 40-26-3 299-90-5

Burrow Brings Experience as Returning Starting Quarterback

*Quarterback Joe Burrow provides valuable experience for the LSU offense and became the fifth LSU quarterback to start in consecutive season openers since 1998.

*Only Matt Mauck in 2002 and 2003, JaMarcus Russell in 2004 and 2005, Jordan Jefferson in 2009 and 2010, Zach Mettenberger in 2012 and 2013, and Brandon Harris in 2015 and 2016 have started consecutive openers for LSU.

*A year ago, Burrow burst onto the scene with an outstanding year for the Tigers, leading the squad to a 10-3 overall mark and No. 6 national ranking.

*Burrow went into 2019 with nine school records in his career and became the first quarterback in LSU history to throw for 2,500 yard and rush for 350 yards or more in a season.

*With 10 wins as LSU’s starter, Burrow could join JaMarcus Russell as the only quarterbacks in school history to lead the Tigers to at least 10 wins in back-to-back seasons.

LSU Punter Von Rosenberg One of Nation’s Oldest Players

*At 28 years old, punter Zach Von Rosenberg is the fifth-oldest player in college football in 2019.

*Rosenberg, who spent six years playing Minor League Baseball before joining the LSU program in 2016, will turn 29 in September.

*The oldest player in college football is 32-year old Colorado placekicker James Stefanou. Wade Lees (P, Maryland) is 31, Houston punter Dane Roy is 30 and West Virginia tight end Jesse Beal is 29.

We are DBU:

*Since 2007, LSU leads the nation in number of defensive backs selected in the NFL draft with 19, including six in the first round.

*LSU produced two consensus All-America DBs in 2018 in Grant Delpit and Greedy Williams.

*LSU has produced 11 first team All-American defensive backs since 2000.

*LSU has also had defensive backs claim four national awards since 2010: Patrick Peterson 2010 Bednarik Award; Patrick Peterson 2010 Thorpe Award; Tyrann Mathieu 2011 Bednarik Award; Morris Claiborne 2011 Thorpe Award.

*Since the 2007 NFL Draft, LSU has had six DBs picked in the first round.

Four Tigers Play in 2019 As a College Graduate

*During the 2019 season, four Tigers take the field as a college graduate, four of which are LSU graduates.

*LSU’s list of five college graduates includes one graduate transfers – QB Joe Burrow (Ohio State).

*In addition to the five Tigers with diplomas in hand, eleven are projected to graduate in Fall 2019 – Connor Culp, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Derrick Dillon, Michael Divinity, Kristian Fulton, Rashard Lawrence, Damien Lewis, Adrian Magee, Ray Thornton, Badara Traore and Zach Von Rosenberg.

*Here’s the list of college graduates on the LSU roster for 2019:

Name Major (School) Graduation Date

Joe Burrow Consumer/Family Financial Services (Ohio State) Spring, 2018

Breiden Fehoko Communication Studies Summer, 2019

Blake Ferguson Marketing Spring, 2018

Stephen Sullivan Interdisciplinary Studies Summer, 2019

Second Generation Tigers

*LSU’s roster features two players who are second generation Tigers.

*True freshmen Thomas Perry and Brandon Hubicz are both following in their dads footsteps as LSU football players.

*Thomas Perry, an offensive lineman from Teurlings Catholic in Lafayette, is the son of Adam Perry, who played offensive guard for the Tigers from 1994-97

*Brandon Hubiz, a tight end from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, is the son of Jim Hubicz, who played offensive tackle and guard for the Tigers from 1986-89.

LSU Family Connections

*LSU has some unique family-football connections on this year’s team. The following is a look at those football-related connections with current Tigers:

*WR Justin Jefferson – younger brother of former LSU starting QB Justin Jefferson (2008-11) and starting DB Rickey Jefferson (2013-16). Jordan is currently on the coaching staff at Colorado State.

*TE Aaron Moffitt – son of LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt. Aaron’s brother Clay just completed a two-year stint on the LSU baseball team.

*SNP Blake Ferguson – younger brother of four-year LSU starting long snapper Reid Ferguson, who is currently in his third year with the Buffalo Bills.

*TE Thaddeus Moss – son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and one of arguably the greatest receiver in NFL history in Randy Moss.

*CB Derek Stingley Jr. – grandson of the late Darryl Stingley, a first round draft pick by the New England Patriots who had his NFL career tragically ended on August 12, 1978 with a spinal cord injury.

Two-Sport Tigers

*Two current LSU football players – DB Kary Vincent Jr., and DB Maurice Hampton Jr. – are two-sport athletes.

*Vincent Jr. ran the lead leg of LSU’s 2018 SEC Championship 4×100 meter relay team.

*Hampton Jr. is a member of the LSU baseball team. The Tennessee native was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2019 Major League Draft and elected to attend LSU. Hampton Jr. was the first player in Tennessee history to earn Mr. Football and Mr. Baseball honors in the same season.

