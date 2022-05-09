Southeastern Louisiana Lions (22-25) at No. 9 LSU Tigers (32-15)

DATE/TIME

• Tuesday, May 10 @ 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326)

RANKINGS

• LSU – No. 9 Perfect Game, No. 14 Baseball America, No. 15 USA Today, No. 17 D1 Baseball

• SLU – unranked

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

ONLINE

• The game will be streamed live on SEC Network +

LSU SERIES RECORD VS. SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA

LSU leads Southeastern Louisiana, 73-18, in a series that began in 1937, and the Tigers have won 27 of the last 29 meetings between the schools. The Tigers posted a 10-7 win over the Lions last season (March 16) in Baton Rouge. LSU has a 46-4 mark against Southeastern Louisiana since 1990.

QUOTING COACH JAY JOHNSON

“We’re facing another team on a Tuesday night that is in first place in their league. Southeastern has a great program, and (SLU head coach) Matt Riser is a really good coach. They play an aggressive style of baseball, a lot of bunting, a lot of stealing. They’re a veteran team, and we have a lot of respect for their program. They know how to win, so we’re going to have to play very well to beat them.”

ABOUT THE TIGERS

• LSU posted an SEC series victory last weekend over Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. … LSU is No. 17 this week in the official NCAA RPI ranking … the Tigers play host to Southeastern Louisiana at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday, and LSU begins Week 9 of SEC action by playing host to Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CT Friday.

• LSU, which is 14-10 in the SEC, is in fourth place in the overall league standings, and the Tigers are in third place in the Western Division … LSU is 7-3 this season in one run-games, including a 5-2 mark in SEC one-run games.

• Sophomore centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday after he led LSU to a series victory at Alabama last weekend, batting a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs … he provided the game-winning hit in Friday’s 6-5 victory over the Crimson Tide, breaking a 5-5 tie in the sixth inning with a two-out RBI single … in Game 2 on Saturday, Crews was 3-for-3 with two homers, three RBI and two runs … in LSU’s series-clinching win on Sunday, Crews collected a double and a three-run homer while scoring two runs … for the entire week, including Tuesday’s win over Nicholls, Crews batted .563 (9-for-16) and recorded a .667 on-base percentage … he is hitting .347 on the year, and he leads the Tigers in homers (16) and in RBI (52).

• Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson hit .421 (8-for-19) in four games last week with one double, two homers, five RBI and four runs … he hit .385 (5-for-13) in LSU’s series victory at Alabama with a double, two runs scored and a .500 on-base percentage … in LSU’s win over Nicholls on Tuesday night, Pearson blasted two homers and collected a career-best five RBI … Pearson raised his cumulative average to .326, and he has six doubles, six homers, 21 RBI and 15 runs scored on the year.

• LSU is near the top of the SEC in several offensive categories, including batting average (No. 2 – .292); slugging percentage (No. 2 – .519); on-base percentage (No. 2 – .405); total bases (No. 2 – 838); runs scored (No. 2 – 369); RBI (No. 2 – 348); home runs (No. 3 – 86); and doubles (No. 4 – 93) … LSU’s batters have been hit by a pitch 91 times through 47 games of the regular season; the Tigers are No. 7 in the nation and No. 1 in the SEC in batters hit-by-pitches, and the next-closest SEC team in that category is Missouri with 77 HBPs.

• Sophomore left-hander Jacob Hasty made three relief appearances for the Tigers during the week, earning two wins while recording six scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts … he pitched in Games 1 and 3 of the Alabama series, firing 4.2 scoreless innings with two hits, no walks and five strikeouts … he was the Tigers’ winning pitcher in the series-clinching victory on Sunday, as he entered the game in the first inning and worked 4.0 shutout innings with two hits, no walks and four strikeouts … he entered Friday’s Game 1 with one out and a runner at first base in the seventh inning with the Tigers clinging to a 6-5 lead – Hasty recorded two outs – including a strikeout – to end the threat and preserve the lead … he also picked up a win Tuesday night over Nicholls, entering the game in the third inning and pitching 1.1 scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and three strikeouts … Hasty lowered his cumulative ERA to 1.06 in 17 innings, and he’s allowing only a .130 opponent batting average.

• Sophomore right-hander Eric Reyzelman made two appearances in the Alabama series, allowing just one run on one hit in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … sophomore right-hander Ty Floyd delivered an excellent outing in Game 2 on Saturday, limiting Alabama to one run on two hits in four innings with one walk and five strikeouts … Floyd also pitched 2.1 scoreless innings against Nicholls on Tuesday, and completed the week with nine strikeouts in 6.1 total innings.

• The LSU pitching staff is near the top of the SEC in a number of categories, including fewest walks allowed (No. 3 – 162); team ERA (No. 4 – 3.73); opponent batting average (No. 4 – .231); fewest runs allowed (No. 4 – 218); fewest earned runs allowed (No. 4 – 173) and fewest hits allowed (No. 4 – 366).

ABOUT THE LIONS

• Southeastern is 22-25 overall, but the Lions are 12-9 in the Southland Conference and tied for first place with McNeese in the league standings … the Lions are batting .243 as a team with 77 doubles, 13 triples and 48 home runs, and SLU has 80 stolen bases in 110 attempts … the Lions’ pitching staff has a 6.08 cumulative ERA and is allowing a .298 opponent batting average.

• Infielder Preston Faulkner is hitting .313 on the year with 13 doubles, one triple, 13 homers and 52 RBI … outfielder Tristan Welch is second on the team with eight homers, and infielder/outfielder Tyler Finke has seven homers and 32 RBI.

• SLU closer Gage Trahan, a right-hander, has three wins and eight saves in 24 relief appearances with 31 strikeouts in 32 innings.

(Courtesy: LSU Athletics)