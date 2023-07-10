BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU star Paul Skenes was selected with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

He becomes the first Tiger bestowed that honor since 1989, Ben McDonald was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles.

Skenes spent just one season at LSU, but in that time, he put together one of the best seasons seen by a pitcher in the common era in college baseball history.

Among other accolades, the tall right-hander won the Dick Howser Award, National Player of the Year awards (D1 Baseball, Collegiate Baseball), National Pitcher of the Year and was named a Consensus All-American.

The Air Force transfer held the country’s lowest ERA amongst Power 5 programs (1.69). He also broke the LSU all-time season strikeout record, previously held by Ben McDonald, by sitting down 209 opposing batters and only allowing 20 walks in 2023.

The pick mark the first No. 1 overall selection for the Southeastern Conference since 2018 when Casey Mize went to the Detroit Tigers and just the third in the past decade for the conference.

