Petty, No. 18 Alabama rain in 3s, beat LSU 105-75

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) shoots a 3-pointer in front of LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — John Petty scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Alabama made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from beyond the arc in a 105-75 win over LSU.

Petty was 8 of 10 from long range.

Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama’s 3-pointers.

Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide.

Cam Thomas led LSU with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and Trendon Watford had 11.

