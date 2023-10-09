BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU looked like a different defense in the second half at Missouri on Saturday, allowing just two scores en route to a comeback win, 49-39.

The Tigers surrendered 25 points in the first half and 55 points in the game before (at Ole Miss) their trip to Columbia this weekend.

What changed?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said he thinks the coaching staff finally found a permanent role for sophomore standout Harold Perkins, and allowing the young athlete some continuity from week to week should allow him to grow with the defense.

The payoff was evident in Saturday’s win: one tackle for loss, one hit on the quarterback, and one interception vs Missouri. LSU will now enter the final stretch of their schedule that allows them to play at home for five of the final six ballgames of the regular season.

