Orgeron’s, Mike the Tiger and others give “Baskets of Hope”at OLOL Children’s Hospital

Today was a special day for some children at the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Those children are dealing with cancer and representatives from LSU brought “Baskets of Hope” to the young patients at the hospital.

The special guests at today’s event included:

Kelly Orgeron

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron

Seven football student-athletes

Mike the Tiger

Spirit Squad members

As you might have guessed, the ‘Baskets of Hope’ had an LSU National Championship theme.

Organizers describe the mission of the ‘Baskets of Hope’ in this way,

to give hope to children diagnosed with cancer or other serious illness through the delivery of a Basket of Hope filled with toys, games, craft items, stuffed animals, gift cards and other items.

The parents of the young cancer patients also had the chance to receive ‘Hope Totes.’

Hope Totes “contain gifts to nourish them physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually,” according to organizers.

The event took place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

