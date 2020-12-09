Orgeron talks Arik Gilbert, Alabama loss, and the future of the LSU Football program

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke during the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday morning about the latest with Freshman Tight End Arik Gilbert, the 55-17 loss to Alabama and what’s next for the LSU Football program.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said that freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, the 2019 national high school player of the year, has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season.

Orgeron also says that he has not decided on a starting quarterback for the Tigers’ game Saturday against Florida.