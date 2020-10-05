Orgeron says the LSU Tigers need to clean up mistakes with elite SEC opponents coming up

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke with Louisiana media on Monday to review Saturday’s victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores and to preview their matchup against Missouri.
Notes from Orgeron’s press conference:
- Orgeron says his team made a lot of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2 and hopes they continue to improve.
- The Tigers have scores 30+ points in 9 straight games, 300+ yards passing in 11 straight games. The Tigers allowed 0 sacks against Vanderbilt Saturday.
- Orgeron says he is very pleased to see John Emery have a career rushing day, 103 yards and 1 touchdown. Orgeron adds that Emery is becoming a “complete back.”
- Myles Brennan is first player in LSU history to have 300+ passing yards in first 32 career starts. His total yards, completions, and passing touchdowns are the most through 2 games as well.
- Orgeron says he was “so excited” to see Lutcher’s Jontre Kirklin find the endzone twice Saturday, adding that Jontre is “like one of my sons.” Orgeron says “he’s waited his turn” and has shown perseverance and willingness to get better.
- Orgeron says they simplified gameplan for Myles Brennan and they worked hard on him staying in the pocket.
- Orgeron says dropped passes are because of new receivers and timing issues with the Quarterback.
- Orgeron says RB Chris Curry will be available this week, after missing the Vanderbilt game with an injury.
- Orgeron says having Stingley back “helped everybody” and “took the pressure off” of young defensive backs and it showed in the way they played Saturday.
- Orgeron says Ali Gaye and Jabril Cox are having an outstanding start to the season.
- Orgeron says Defensive Lineman Glen Logan will start Saturday at Vanderbilt.