Orgeron says the LSU Tigers need to clean up mistakes with elite SEC opponents coming up

BATON ROUGE – Following a review of Tiger Stadium COVID-19 policies and procedures as well as data gathered from fans after the first home game of the 2020 football season, LSU Athletics officials today announced adjustments to game day policies and procedures, including alcohol sales in Tiger Stadium, as well as important safety reminders for LSU fans.

“We closely monitored all aspects of game day with the new protocols in place knowing there would be areas for improvement,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson. “Among numerous tweaks and adjustments, observations and data gathered from fans highlighted five primary areas for modifications to our procedures and some areas of emphasis for fans.”