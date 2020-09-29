Orgeron: LSU star defender Stingley expected back vs Vandy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers celebrates with Derek Stingley Jr. #24 after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LSU coach Ed Orgeron says All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to play this week at Vanderbilt.

Stingley also returns punts and is considered among the top players in all of college football.

He missed LSU’s season opening 44-34 loss to Mississippi State last Saturday after being hospitalized with a sudden and acute illness.

LSU officials have not provided specifics about Stingley’s diagnosis but have stressed that his illness was not COVID-19.

Orgeron says LSU “obviously” missed Stingley as Bulldogs quarterback J.K. Costello passed for an SEC record 632 yards.

(Story provided by The Associated Press)