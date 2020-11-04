Orgeron: LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan returns to practice today

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron spoke during the weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday about the team’s bye week and upcoming matchup with Alabama.

LSU hosts Alabama Saturday, November 14th at 5 p.m.

Some good news for the Tigers, Ed Orgeron says that Quarterback Myles Brennan will officially return to practice today.

Brennan continued to throw on his own and a bit with the team on Monday as he makes his way back to the field after suffering an injury against Missouri.

“We’re going to give him some reps, see how he does and then we’ll take it day-by-day. Today will be the first day he actually practices with the team. He’s going to be dressed in full gear, he’s not going to take every rep. We’re going to see how far he can go,” says Ed Orgeron.

Through LSU’s first 3 games, Brennan threw for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns, and only 3 interceptions.