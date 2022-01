LSU Women’s Basketball will welcome the #1 ranked team in the country on Thursday, but even before gameday, its head coach made an amazing shot inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

South Carolina’s head coach Dawn Staley made this bucket during a practice this week in Baton Rouge.

And you know @dawnstaley can’t walk away from a challenge, so … pic.twitter.com/grmJ0wm1zp — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) January 6, 2022

Tune in to Geaux Nation at 5, 6pm on NBC Local 33 for a live preview from the PMAC, ahead of the 7pm tipoff.

LSU is encouraging all fans coming to the game to wear white, in an effort to “white out” the PMAC.