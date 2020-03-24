Breaking News
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

One-on-one with former LSU stud Ben McDonald

Geaux Nation

by: Chessa Bouche

Posted: / Updated:

The LSU Baseball season is officially over after the SEC canceled all regular-season conference and non-conference competitions for the rest of the 2019-20 season, including all remaining SEC championships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick and current ESPN/SEC analyst Ben McDonald had strong words when asked about the NCAA’s ruling.

Geaux Nation’s Chessa Bouche sat down with McDonald to talk about what’s next for LSU Baseball.

