One-and-done: LSU’s Cam Thomas declares for NBA Draft

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) shoots a free throw in the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. LSU won 65-78. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — One of the best freshmen to ever come through the LSU Basketball program announced on Twitter Thursday that he will be declaring for the 2021 NBA draft.

In 29 games this season, Cam Thomas led the Tigers in scoring at 23 points per contest.

According to lsusports.net, the sharp-shooter finished first in the SEC in field goals made at 203, a mark that was seventh-best in the country.

Thomas also led the SEC in free-throw shooting with 194 total free-throws made and was top in the SEC with a percentage of 88.2 percent.

Thomas averaged 28.5 points in the Tigers two NCAA Tournament contests back in March.

Thomas says that intends to sign with an agent.