No LSU officials will testify before lawmakers Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU is blocking its employees from testifying about the university’s potential mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations. This comes after Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis announced she’s suing the university for $50 million on claims of conspiracy and cover-ups.

Senator Regina Barrow says she’s upset no one is coming to speak.

“I was very frustrated, and very disappointed, and really a bit angry,” Barrow said. “We were at least trying to give them the opportunity to engage them in conversation so we can kind of understand what transpired.”

The legislature’s COVID-19 policies allow people to submit written statements instead of showing up in person. Many of those called to testify are taking that route. Just two weeks ago, Athletic Director Scott Woodward showed up to speak in person. After waiting seven hours, the committee ran out of time and sent him home.

“If anyone thinks that… it’s going to go away that is not going to happen,” Barrow said.

The committee has the authority to subpoena someone to testify, and Barrow says nothing is off the table. That meeting will still take place on April 8. Barrow says she wants to give survivors let down by the university the ability to come forward.

