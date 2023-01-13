COLUMBIA, Mo. (BRPROUD) — No. 5 LSU Women’s Basketball remains undefeated and the Tigers hit 10-three-pointers to take down Missouri Thursday night on the road, 77-57.

The last time LSU made at least 10 three-pointers was in 2014, also at Missouri when the Tigers set a school record with 13 threes.

LSU kept its perfect record alive as the Tigers continued their best start in program history. They remain one of three undefeated teams across the country.

Alexis Morris, who came off the bench, had her first 20-point game of the season, scoring 24 points and shooting a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc. She also dished out five assists. After only scoring one point at Kentucky, Morris came back strong after playing limited minutes with flu-like symptoms in Lexington.

“She didn’t get to play much in the Kentucky game and then she took two days off of practice,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I was prepared to come here and not have her but she said that she felt better. So [Last-Tear] Poa started tonight and Alexis came in off the bench. You know, Alexis had one of her better offensive games.”

Despite only having 4 points and 4 rebounds in the first half, Angel Reese battled to her 17th double-double in as many games with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

“Angel Reese, yeah, I don’t know how you keep her from having a double-double honestly,” Coach Mulkey said. “She’s just that good. She’s that efficient. She’s just good.”

Jasmine Carson also had a productive evening with 12 points. LaDazhia Williams, LSU’s grad transfer from Missouri, finished the game with 6 points and 5 rebounds along with a block.

Mizzou was led by Lauren Hansen who tallied 22 points with 4 three-pointers. Hansen was followed by Mama Dembele who scored 11 and was the only other Missouri Tiger in double figures.

LSU is scheduled to tip off its game against Auburn at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside the PMAC. Before the game, Seimone Augustus will become the first female student-athlete in LSU school history with her own statue. Between the first and second quarters, Augustus will be recognized on the same floor where thousands of fans came to see her play throughout her legendary career.

After being outscored 20-19 in the third quarter the fourth was just as competitive. LSU held on to the lead it built in the first half to keep its comfortable lead. After sealing her 17th double-double of the season in the fourth, Reese scored 10 of her 20 points in the final quarter. Mizzou’s Hansen scored 7 more in the fourth to push her total past the 20-point mark. The Tigers early lead helped the visitors cruise to a 20-point win in Columbia, 77-57.

