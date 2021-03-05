No. 2 Texas A&M beats LSU 77-58 to open SEC Tourney

LSU center Faustine Aifuwa, center, drives to the basket against Texas A&M guard Destiny Pitts (3) and forward N’dea Jones (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 5, 2021, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 16 points while Alexis Morris added 13 off the bench as No. 2 Texas A&M opened the SEC Tournament with a 77-58 victory over LSU on Friday.

The Aggies improved to 23-1 and advanced to the league tournament semifinals for the fourth time in five years.

They’ll face either No. 16 Georgia or No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

Wells and Morris got the Aggies going right before halftime with four points apiece to take a 32-26 lead.

Texas A&M finished with five players in double figures. Khayla Pointer led LSU with 26 points.