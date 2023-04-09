BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tigers offense exploded with six runs in the sixth to push No. 11/12 LSU past Missouri, 9-1 in five innings.

Ali Newland led the offense going 2-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs and a home run.

The Tigers will take on No. 1 Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Check back later for the full recap.

(LSU Athletics Press Release)