BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tigers offense exploded with six runs in the sixth to push No. 11/12 LSU past Missouri, 9-1 in five innings.
Ali Newland led the offense going 2-for-3 from the dish with two RBIs and a home run.
The Tigers will take on No. 1 Oklahoma Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Check back later for the full recap.
(LSU Athletics Press Release)
- Man escapes L.A. standoff after shooting neighbor through wall: officials
- West Monroe restaurant gives back to local community and tornado victims
- Highlights: John Curtis beats Jesuit 2-1 in pivotal District 9-5A game
- No. 11/12 LSU secures series win over Missouri with 9-1 run-rule victory
- Game 3 of LSU vs South Carolina series canceled