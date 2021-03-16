No. 10 LSU wards off comeback, beats Southeastern 10-7

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coming off a heart-throbbing series sweep against UT-San Antonio, LSU could’ve used an easy win on Tuesday night. That didn’t happen.

The Tigers took a 10-3 lead after four frames, but the bats couldn’t find their way home after the fourth inning. Southeastern scored three runs in the top of the fifth, and the Lions added a fourth unanswered run in the next frame.

“You’d like to think 10 runs is enough to win a game, but the way it’s been going lately you’re never sure about that,” head coach Paul Mainieri jokingly said.

Freshman Will Hellmers was on the hump Tuesday night and performed well through four innings, but Southeastern hit two homers against the right-hander for three runs. Regardless, Mainieri was satisfied with his outing.

“Will Hellmers was challenging them. They got to him that one inning. He still gave us four innings,” Mainieri added. Hellmers’ day ended after four frames to keep him available for this weekend’s series against Mississippi State.

LSU’s offensive struggles aside, Cade Doughty hit his fifth homer in the last four games, and the baseball has been looking like a basketball for the sophomore slugger.

“I’m seeing the ball really well. I’m really not chasing pitches right now, and I’m able to recognize the off-speed pretty early. I just feel really comfortable in the box right now,” Doughty said.

Click the video for the post-game presser following Tuesday’s win.