Nicholls slugger Jobert announces transfer to Delgado, then LSU

THIBODAUX, La. – Brayden Jobert announced via Twitter that he will be transferring from Nicholls State university to Delgado Community College to play baseball next season.

From there, Brayden says he will be transferring to LSU in the Fall of 2021 to continue his baseball career.

I would like to thank Coach Mainieri and LSU for giving me this opportunity. But I am excited to handle business as a Delgado Dolphin this year! Geaux Tigers🐅 #finsup #4G pic.twitter.com/N4pZtI3lFx — Brayden Jobert (@braydenjobert) July 8, 2020

Jobert was a part of a Nichols St. squad that was 10-8 on the season, with a signature win over the LSU Tigers February 19th.

Brayden was hitting .365 on the young season with 3 home runs, 3 doubles and 33 RBI.

Against LSU, Jobert had an RBI double and a solo home run.