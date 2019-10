Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa may have received much of the fanfare among SEC quarterbacks coming into the 2019 season, many have taken notice of LSU’s new offense and the emergence of Joe Burrow.

The Tiger QB currently leads the SEC in passing yards per game and passing efficiency.

But, many still have Tua with better odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

What does this mean for their NFL futures?

Our NFL Scout/Consultant Chris Landry breaks it all down…