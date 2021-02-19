Newman’s A.J. Johnson commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS — The LSU Tigers receive a big commitment Friday from one of the state’s most dynamic, electric wide receivers available in the class of 2022.

Newman’s A.J. Johnson announced on Twitter that he was “110%” committing to play his college ball for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers:

Johnson was ranked as the No. 33 receiver in the country by 247 Sports Composite, and as the 12th best recruit in the state of Louisiana.

He finished the 2020 regular season with over 400 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns.