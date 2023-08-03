BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill to create a new license plate honoring the LSU women’s basketball team’s national championship win.

The bill signing took place on LSU’s campus inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey led the team to its first national championship with a 102-point win against Iowa. LSU said the basketball game brought in a record 9.9 million television viewers.

“This is the coolest thing,” said Mulkey at the bill signing. “Won four national championships and to have the opportunity to have a license plate recognizing that championship. I don’t know who will get license plate number one but they will have to fight me for it.”

She thanked the lawmakers who helped pass the bill and later jokingly said she likes it because “it’s a type of bill I don’t have to pay.”

“It’s a great time at LSU. We also won the baseball national championship,” said Edwards after congratulating Mulkey and her team.

Details on how to buy the new license plate will be released later, according to LSU Athletics.