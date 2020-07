MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A big week for Neville baseball’s Zeb Ruddell! Recently the Tiger committed to another set of Tigers in the state: LSU.

Ruddell made the announcement, via his Twitter account.

In nine games played in a shortened 2020 season, the incoming junior hit .370, with a home run and 11 runs batted in.

On Tuesday, Ruddell underwent Tommy John surgery in Florida.