BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Tiger & National Champion Mikie Mahtook dropped by to talk to the Geaux Nation team about what he sees from the LSU Baseball squad after their first SEC series loss of the season.

Topics covered:

-Is the pressure off, after losing the #1 ranking this week?

-What’s wrong with Javen Coleman’s velocity?

-Mikie’s level of concern with the bullpen

-Who could be the potential Sunday starter to fix LSU’s problems on the weekends

-Where does Thatcher Hurd fit on the staff?

Schedule this week for LSU Baseball — The Tigers are playing at home for an SEC series against Mississippi State from Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14.

