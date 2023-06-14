BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU outfielder and national champion Mikie Mahtook dropped by Geaux Nation to give his weekly take on LSU Baseball after the Tigers punched their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Among other subjects, Sports Director Brian Holland and Mahtook talked about topics that include:

College World Series experience for the players

Key to LSU getting into the Winner’s Bracket

Adjustment to BIG stadiums like the one in Omaha

What Mikie’s looking forward to in his first trip back to the College World Series since winning a national championship

The Tigers swept the University of Kentucky Wildcats in the NCAA Super Regional tournament game this past weekend, which solidified their trip to Omaha, Nebraska, to play for the College World Series.

For Mahtook’s full answers, watch the video provided.

Click here to hear more from Mahtook on his Podcast, Mik’d Up.