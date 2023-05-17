Former LSU Outfielder & National Champion Mikie Mahtook dropped by Geaux Nation to give his weekly take on LSU Baseball, after the Tigers dropped their second straight SEC series.

-NOT panic button time!?!

-How the bullpen can pull themselves out of a ‘mental slump’

-More similarities to the 2009 Championship squad

-Tre Morgan & Tommy White shine in losses

-Postseason mindset needed for LSU going forward

LSU’s next series is on the road this weekend at Georgia, who is in last place in the SEC East.

