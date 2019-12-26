Members of LSU football team speak at Media Day

Multiple LSU players spoke with the media during LSU Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Quarterback Joe Burrow led off the news conference talking about everything from Baby Yoda to how he is feeling leading up to the game.

You can read the entire transcript of Joe Burrow’s question and answer session here.

Check out what K’Lavon Chaisson had to say at LSU’s Media Day on Thursday.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson spoke with the media on Thursday.

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase answered questions on Thursday morning.

Among other things, Chase spoke about his preparation and love for the game.

Chase said, “when I got here for the award thing I was still focused on football. I brought my iPad out here to watch film still. But I never quit football. Even when I’m busy I’m still looking at it.”

The freshman phenom, Derek Stingley, Jr. spoke for a little over ten minutes on Thursday.

Stingley, Jr. was asked about coming to LSU and how this season has been like a dream.

Stingley, Jr said, “yeah, that’s really been a dream of mine for a long time.”

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson provided his thoughts prior the LSU-Oklahoma game.

The College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta St. NW in Atlanta, GA.