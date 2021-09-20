Max effort: Defense, Johnson carry LSU to 35-7 lead over Central Michigan at the break

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 18: Andre Anthony #3 of the LSU Tigers celebrates after returning a fumble for a touchdow against the Central Michigan Chippewas during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, (WGNO) — LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw a career high 4 TD passes in the first half, and defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble 33 yards for a touchdown as the Tigers lead Central Michigan 35-7 at halftime Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson threw TD passes of 28 yards and 40 yards to true freshman Deoin Smith in the first quarter. Sandwiched in between was Anthony’s fumble return. The fumble was forced by cornerback Derek Stingley.

In the second quarter, Johnson threw TD passes of 2 yards to Kayshon Boutte, and 20 yards to true freshman Jack Bech.

Johnson is 20 of 25 passing, for 280 yards. Bech has 5 catches for 81 yards. Smith has 3 catches for 83 yards.

Anthony left the game with 2:09 to play in the second quarter, with an apparent left leg injury. He was helped to the dressing room.