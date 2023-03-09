NASHVILLE, TN — There’s no quit in the LSU Tigers.

The 14th-seeded Tigers, the lowest seed in the SEC tournament, scored the last five points of the game on the way to a 72-67 win over Georgia Wednesday night.

Shawn Phillips scored on a dunk with 1:10 to play to snap a 67-67 tie. 48 seconds later, a KJ Williams jumper gave LSU a four-point lead.

LSU won despite shooting only 36 percent from the field and making only 4 of 20 three-point attempts.

Williams had 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals.

LSU plays 6th-seeded Vanderbilt in the final of four quarterfinal games Thursday in Nashville.