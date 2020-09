BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU baseball will begin fall practice Wednesday after the pandemic ended the 2020 baseball season. The Tigers return a lot of talent for next year’s roster, including pitcher Jaden Hill.

When asked about Hill, head coach Paul Mainieri had high praise for the right-handed pitcher. Hill only pitched in 11.2 innings but gave up just one hit, with 17 strikeouts and two saves.

Click the video to hear Mainieri’s thoughts on the junior pitcher.