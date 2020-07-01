LSU’s Winstead & Barbaree Advance to Match Play at North & South Amateur

Pinehurst, N.C. – Trey Winstead and Philip Barbaree of the LSU men’s golf team both advanced to match play at the 120th Men’s North & South Championship that is being hosted at Pinehurst (Courses No. 2 & No. 4) this week.

Stroke Play Results

Winstead and Barbaree played a total of 36 holes of stroke play competition between Tuesday and Wednesday to advance to match play, which consists of the top 32 stroke-play totals in a field of 120 competitors. Winstead carded a two-round total of 3-under 137 (66-71) and Barbaree came in at even par 140 (69-71). The 3-under 137 for Winstead earned him a tie for ninth in stroke play, and Barbaree earned a tie for 23rd.

The Round of 32 matches will take place on Thursday, quarterfinals will be held Friday, and the semifinals and finals will be played on Saturday. All match rounds will be played on Pinehurst No. 2. Visit Pinehurst.com for the latest live scoring and match play pairings.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)