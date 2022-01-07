Former Dunham High and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. officially declared, on Thursday, he will enter his name into the NFL Draft.

Stingley is projected to be a sure-fire first-round, if not top 10, pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The star defensive back was hampered by injuries in both 2020 and 2021.

The Baton Rouge native said, of his time playing at LSU: “the reality was better than anything I could’ve imagined.”

