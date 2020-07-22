LSU’s Shelvin Named to Outland Watch List

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Tyler Shelvin #72 of the LSU Tigers celebrates defeating the Georgia Bulldogs 37-10 to win the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin added more preseason recognition to his list on Tuesday as the junior was named to the Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

The 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List includes 85 interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and independents. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Outland Trophy, which is presented annually to the top interior lineman on either side of the football in college football.

Shelvin, a product of Notre Dame High School in Crowley and a native of Lafayette, had a breakout season with the Tigers in 2019, starting 14 games during LSU’s national championship season.

Shelvin finished the year with 39 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss.

Shelvin is also on the watch list for the Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the top defender in college football.

Former LSU standout and 2020 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Dorsey won the Outland Trophy in 2007.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)