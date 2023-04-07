NEW YORK – LSU’s Alexis Morris has been invited to attend Monday’s WNBA Draft at Spring Studios New York which will air on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.

Morris, who led LSU to its first National Championship last Sunday, is one of 15 players that has been invited to attend Monday’s draft.

In two seasons at LSU Morris teamed back up with Coach Kim Mulkey and helped electrify the program, culminating in a national championship. Throughout her time in Baton Rouge Morris averaged 15.2 points in 64 games.

Morris shined brightest in this year’s NCAA Tournament. She averaged 16.8 points and 3.8 assists throughout March Madness and she scored over 20 points in each of the final three games of the season.

The Beaumont, Texas native finished her college career in her home state with a trip to Dallas for the Final Four. In the Final Four game against Virginia Tech, Morris scored 27 points, 16 of which came in the second half as LSU came back in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 16 points in the third quarter. Once again in the National Championship against Iowa, Morris came up big in the second half to help LSU clinch the game. She scored 19 of her 21 total points in the second half and dished out 9 assists throughout the game to help LSU set a NCAA Championship game record with 102 points.

LSU has had 20 players drafted into the WNBA and Coach Mulkey has had 21 players drafted the league. Khayla Pointer and Faustine Aifuwa were Coach Mulkey’s first players at LSU to be drafted last season.

LaDazhia Williams and Jasmine Carson are also draft eligible after playing big roles in LSU’s championship run.

(Release via LSU Athletics)