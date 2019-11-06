LSU’s Mitchell Records 1,000th Career Point in 83-49 win over UNO



BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team started the season off hot, defeating the University of New Orleans Privateers 83-49 in the 2019-20 season opener.

Tuesday night, LSU led UNO from the start of the game and picked up where it left off as a tough defensive team. LSU held the Privateers to under 50 points and kept them at bay from long range at 13.6 defensive three-point percentage.

The LSU offense worked together seamlessly. Numerous players scored in the double digits, led by Tiara Young, whose 19 points were the most by a Tiger in their freshman debut since Seimone Augustus scored 27 in her rookie debut in 2002. Junior Faustine Aifuwa and senior Ayana Mitchell posted 15 points each. The Tigers dominated in the paint, scoring 54 points down low and grabbed 55 rebounds.

Mitchell recorded the 28th double-double of her career by adding 13 rebounds to her 15 points. It was a full day for the fifth-year senior as she was named to the 2019-20 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 30 Watch List and finished the night becoming the 33rd Tiger women’s basketball player to score her 1,000th career point. Mitchell hit the mark on a pass from junior transfer Awa Trasi and breaking through three defenders.

It was a successful night for LSU, hitting 50.8 percent from the floor.

LSU will face No. 12 Florida State at home in the PMAC on Saturday, November 9 at 1 p.m. CT.

Head Coach Nikki Fargas Post Game Quotes

On Tiara Young’s performance…

“Well Tiara (Young) is someone who is creative with her ability to score the basketball. She’s a guard that can not only shoot the three, she has a mid-range game and she also can get to the paint and she’ll take the contact. When she played aggressively, you can see that she was able to just change the complexion of the game. She’s a player that’s just going to continue to get better and better. I like that she’s taking on that ownership of being a scorer for this team.

So now when you look at our starting lineup, you’ve got to be aware of our three returning starters. Then you’ve got Tiara Young and what she’s able to do with really not a lot of assistance, it doesn’t need a lot of ball screen action, she can go get a basket anytime she wants to. I’m very pleased with the fact that she’s picking up our defensive scheme a lot faster, and that’s going to only help us on both sides of the basketball.”

On establishing a tone of play…

“I think when you are able to get deflections and those deflections turn in to steals, we want to convert on that. We want to get transition baskets off of the hard work on the defensive side. I feel like we did just that and Karli (Seay) being able to be that guard that gets out quickly and us having our court vision to see her and she’s finishing at the rim, that sets the tone for our transition game. We want to be an up-tempo running team that runs the basketball off of makes and misses and turnovers and just really control the tempo of the game through our transition game.”

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)