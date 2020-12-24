LSU’s Lindblad goes 3-1 in Team International win at Palmer Cup

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 12: Amateur Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her shot from the third tee during the third round of the 75th U.S. Women’s Open Championship at Champions Golf Club Cypress Creek Course on December 12, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ORLANDO – LSU women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad finished with three wins at the 2020 Arnold Palmer Cup to help Team International to a 40 ½ – 19 ½ win over Team USA at Bay Hill Club and Lodge.

“I am very proud of Latanna and Ingrid to earn a spot on their respective team for the Arnold Palmer Cup Team this year,” LSU women’s golf coach Garrett Runion said. “They played great and represented LSU and their family very well this week. I enjoyed watching them compete against the very best college players in the country and ended the year on a high note with both of them winning their singles match today”.

Lindblad wrapped up with a win on Wednesday 2&1 over Kaitlyn Papp of the University of Texas in the singles match. Lindblad teamed up with Sofia Garcia to win their foursome match, 1 Up. In the opening match of the tournament, Lindblad competed with David Puig to win their mixed fourball match, 6&5.

Sophomore Latanna Stone won her final match of the tournament for Team USA, 2&1, over Gabriela Ruffels of USC. Stone will compete Jan. 3-5 for the Orlando International Amateur at Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge.

Lindblad and Stone will return to Baton Rouge in January to train before opening the 2021 spring season at the Moon Golf Invitational Feb. 14-16 at the Duran Golf Club.

(Release via LSU Athletics)