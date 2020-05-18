LDH
Update as of Monday, 5/18/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 34,709 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,440. There are currently 1,031 patients hospitalized; 118 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

LSU’s Kiya Johnson details rigorous gymnastics training & affects of time off

Geaux Nation

by: Brooke Kirchhofer

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE – For gymnasts at the collegiate level, staying healthy is a challenge when competing every week.

This was something new for LSU freshman, Kiya Johnson, who was used to competing with a longer break in between meets and was also dealing with nagging injuries during the 2020 season.

With the post season suspended due to the coronavirus, healing up and preparing for the next season is now at the forefront, but unlike other sports “time off” might not be a good thing for gymnasts.

For more on the story, click the video provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story