McKernan Partnered with NIL Experts MatchPoint Connection For His Second NIL Deal with an LSU Athlete.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baton Rouge-based personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has signed a blockbuster Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with LSU Football standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. This is Gordon McKernan’s second NIL deal with an LSU athlete, and his first through MatchPoint Connection, a marketplace that provides compliance expertise for businesses to connect with influencers for endorsement deals.

Less than one month ago, rumors were circulating that Kayshon Boutte may be leaving LSU for opportunities at other universities. However, shortly after Boutte’s initial meeting with McKernan last month, the SEC record-holding wide receiver tweeted, “ignore the rumors … i’m locked in.” The tweet garnered almost 9,000 likes and more than 1,300 retweets.

As of late, McKernan has been heavily featured in the press and on social media regarding NIL deals after he signed LSU Women’s Basketball point guard Alexis Morris. McKernan has been vocal with his opinion about his alma mater and their handling of NIL deals. “LSU is behind in this game,” McKernan said in an interview with WAFB, “There’s no doubt.”

This is likely the biggest LSU name signed to an NIL deal to date. Just over one year ago, Boutte set the SEC single-game receiving record with 308 yards and was considered by many to be a favorite for the Biletnikoff Award before sustaining an injury last season.

When asked about the NIL deal, Boutte said, “Gordon is a great man looking to help out the LSU football program and its players. Very excited to work with Big G and see what the future holds.”

McKernan and Boutte will be further discussing their partnership on Monday evening with local sports radio broadcaster Matt Moscano on his ESPN 1045 radio show After Further Review.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has additional offices in Alexandria, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s NIL deals, call (225) 888-8888.