BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a three-game sweep at Mississippi State over the weekend.

Pearson shared the honor with pitcher Blake Purnell of Florida.

Pearson, a true freshman from West Monroe, La., batted .455 (5-for-11) in the series with two homers, six RBI and two runs scored. He hit two homers and collected five RBI in Sunday’s 13-3 victory, which gave LSU its first SEC road sweep since May 2017, also at Mississippi State.

Pearson’s three-run homer in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run outburst that broke a 1-1 tie and propelled LSU to the victory. Hia sacrifice fly scored LSU’s first run of the game in Friday’s win over the Bulldogs

Pearson, who also doubled in LSU’s Tuesday night win over Grambling, batted .462 (6-for-13) over the course of the four-game week. He raised his cumulative average for the season to .333 with two doubles, two homers, nine RBI and five runs scored.

