LSU’s Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Year

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.
Johnson, who also earned All-SEC and All-Freshman team honors, joins April Burkholder as the only LSU gymnasts to be named the top freshman in the league.
The Dallas, Texas, native was on pace to become the most decorated freshman gymnast in school history before the 2020 season ended in March. She earned All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around.
In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault and beam, multiple 9.975s on floor and 9.95 on bars. The Dallas, Texas, native finished second on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around.
Johnson was one of four gymnasts in the country to earn a 10 on multiple events. With a 10 on beam, Johnson became the third LSU freshman to score a perfect 10 and fourth gymnast to do it on the event. Her 10 on vault was the first for an LSU freshman.
Overall, Johnson won 22 titles on the year with seven on floor, six in the all-around, five on vault, three on beam and one on bars. Her seven floor titles are tied for eighth by a gymnast in a season in school history.
Edney joined Johnson on the All-SEC team in 2020. The senior finished her career as an 18-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion.
Fans can follow the Tigers on the team’s social media channels: @LSUgym on Instagram, Twitter, www.Facebook.com/lsugym and at YouTube.com/lsugymnastics.
2020 SEC Gymnastics Awards
Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida
Event Specialist of the Year: Helen Hu, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Kiya Johnson, LSU
Coach of the Year: Jenny Rowland, Florida
All-SEC
Sophia Carter, Arkansas
Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas
Derrian Gobourne, Auburn
Drew Watson, Auburn
Rachel Gowey, Florida
Savannah Schoenherr, Florida
Trinity Thomas, Florida
Josie Angeny, Kentucky
Mollie Korth, Kentucky
Kennedi Edney, LSU
Kiya Johnson, LSU
Helen Hu, Missouri
All-Freshman
Luisa Blanc, Alabama
Makarri Doggette, Alabama
Bailey Lovett, Arkansas
Cassie Stevens, Auburn
Raena Worley, Kentucky
Kiya Johnson, LSU
Helen Hu, Missouri
Sienna Schreiber, Missouri
(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)