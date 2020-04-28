LSU’s Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Year

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday.

Johnson, who also earned All-SEC and All-Freshman team honors, joins April Burkholder as the only LSU gymnasts to be named the top freshman in the league.

The Dallas, Texas, native was on pace to become the most decorated freshman gymnast in school history before the 2020 season ended in March. She earned All-America honors on vault, floor and all-around.

In her debut season, Johnson scored a perfect score on vault and beam, multiple 9.975s on floor and 9.95 on bars. The Dallas, Texas, native finished second on floor, fourth on vault and sixth in the all-around.

Johnson was one of four gymnasts in the country to earn a 10 on multiple events. With a 10 on beam, Johnson became the third LSU freshman to score a perfect 10 and fourth gymnast to do it on the event. Her 10 on vault was the first for an LSU freshman.

Overall, Johnson won 22 titles on the year with seven on floor, six in the all-around, five on vault, three on beam and one on bars. Her seven floor titles are tied for eighth by a gymnast in a season in school history.

Edney joined Johnson on the All-SEC team in 2020. The senior finished her career as an 18-time All-American and two-time NCAA champion.

2020 SEC Gymnastics Awards

Gymnast of the Year: Trinity Thomas, Florida

Event Specialist of the Year: Helen Hu, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Kiya Johnson, LSU

Coach of the Year: Jenny Rowland, Florida

All-SEC

Sophia Carter, Arkansas

Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas

Derrian Gobourne, Auburn

Drew Watson, Auburn

Rachel Gowey, Florida

Savannah Schoenherr, Florida

Trinity Thomas, Florida

Josie Angeny, Kentucky

Mollie Korth, Kentucky

Kennedi Edney, LSU

Kiya Johnson, LSU

Helen Hu, Missouri

All-Freshman

Luisa Blanc, Alabama

Makarri Doggette, Alabama

Bailey Lovett, Arkansas

Cassie Stevens, Auburn

Raena Worley, Kentucky

Kiya Johnson, LSU

Helen Hu, Missouri

Sienna Schreiber, Missouri

(Press Release provided by LSU Athletics)