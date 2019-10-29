LSU’s Joe Burrow named semifinalst for Maxwell Award

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers throws the ball against the Florida Gators at Tiger Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the 83rd Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday.

Burrow, who has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week four times this year, has led the Tigers to an 8-0 record and a No. 1 national ranking. LSU has three wins over Top 10 teams this year becoming the first team in the history of the Associated Press poll to beat three Top 10-ranked teams during the first eight games of a season.

The Tigers have an open date this week before facing Alabama next Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

In eight games, Burrow has produced staggering offensive numbers as he leads the SEC in total offense (366.2), passing yards per game (350.6), passing yards (2,805) and passing touchdowns (30). In eight games, Burrow has completed 205-of-260 passes for 2,805 yards, 30 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

His 30 passing touchdowns are a school record and his 33 touchdowns responsible for this year also rank No. 1 in LSU history. Burrow stands tied with Rohan Davey for the most 300-yard passing games in a season in LSU history with six and he’s completed at least 20 passes in 11 consecutive games, also a school record.

Burrow remains on pace to break every single-season passing record in LSU history.

As a unit, Burrow has directed a Tiger offense that is averaging 46.8 points per game and 535.9 total yards per game, both of which rank among the top five in the nation.

Semifinalist voting for Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Football Player of the Year will begin on Wednesday Oct. 30 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 25 and a second round of voting will take place at that time.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.

The winner of the 83rd Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2019.

The formal presentation of these awards will be made at the Maxwell Football Club’s Awards Dinner on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)