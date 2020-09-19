LSU’s Jacoby Stevens to wear No. 7 for the Tigers in 2020

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Quarterback Shai Werts #1 of the Georgia Southern Eagles is tackled by safety JaCoby Stevens #3 of the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – Senior safety JaCoby Stevens has been awarded the No. 7 jersey for LSU in 2020, head coach Ed Orgeron announced to the team on Friday evening in Tiger Stadium.

Stevens, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference selection and a three-time winner of SEC Defensive Player of the Week in 2019, is the undisputed leader of the Tigers – both on and off the field. Stevens, who is LSU’s nominee for the Good Works Team and the Wuerffel Award this year, is a playmaker on the field, on pace to graduate with his degree in December and is active in many community service endeavors off the field.

“What this number means to me is to be complete – to be a complete person on and off the field,” Stevens said. “That’s how my parents raised me. To be a complete person in everything I do whether it’s in football or in life. I can go on and on about wearing this number and what it means to me. It’s a huge honor.”

Stevens wore No. 7 on his high school football team and while playing AAU Basketball. Stevens said the No. 7 has always been his favorite number because of former LSU All-America Patrick Peterson.

Stevens will debut his new number at practice on Monday and will be wearing it in Tiger Stadium for the first time next Saturday when the Tigers host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

