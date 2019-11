BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 26: D.J. Williams #3 of the Auburn Tigers dives just short of the endzone as he is tackled by JaCoby Stevens #3 of the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The LSU Tigers moved to 10-0 on the season after handing Ole Miss a 58-37 loss in Oxford, Mississippi but it wasn’t pretty. LSU’s defense gave up 614 total yards of offense to the Rebels.

Junior safety Jacoby Stevens says his team is better than what they showed Saturday night.

To hear more from Stevens click on the video provided.