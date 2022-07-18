BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU redshirt sophomore pitcher Eric Reyzelman was selected Monday in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees. Reyzelman, a right-hander from San Ramon, Calif., was the No. 160 overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Reyzelman, who transferred to LSU prior to the 2022 season from the University of San Francisco, was second on the Tigers’ pitching staff in appearances with 29, and he posted a 1-3 record and a 4.04 ERA in 42.1 innings with 18 walks, 66 strikeouts, three saves and a .200 opponent batting average.

He enjoyed a dominant relief outing on May 19 at Vanderbilt, firing 3.2 shutout innings with no hits and six strikeouts while firing a season-high 56 pitches.

Reyzelman struck out six of the eight batters he faced to earn his first career LSU win on March 15 versus Tulane, as he entered the game in the fourth inning and allowed no hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 2.1 shutout innings.

Reyzelman was named to the Cape Cod League All-Star Team last summer, recording a 2.66 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, and limiting opponents to a .212 cumulative batting average.

He made 21 appearances with 13 starts in two seasons (2020-21) at San Francisco, posting a 5-4 record with a 5.72 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50.1 innings. Reyzelman underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2020 and returned to the mound just 10 months later at USF.

Reyzelman joins LSU teammates Jacob Berry and Cade Doughty as 2022 MLB Draft selections. Berry was chosen in the first round (No. 6 pick overall) Sunday by the Miami Marlins, and Doughty was selected in Sunday’s second round (No. 78 pick overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays.

(LSU Media Press Release)