LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. nation’s only freshman semifinalist for Bednarik Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., is the only freshman in college football selected as a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday.

Stingley, a true freshman from Baton Rouge, is one of 20 finalists for the prestigious award that honors the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year in college football. Of the 20 semifinalists, in addition to Stingley, only one is a sophomore with juniors and seniors making up the remaining 18 spots.

Stingley has made an immediate impact during his rookie season with the Tigers as he leads the Southeastern Conference in interceptions with four. He’s had an interception in four of LSU’s last five games.

Stingley has 22 tackles to his credit and his 13 passes defended rank first in the SEC and No. 7 in the nation.

Past LSU winners of the Bednarik Award include Patrick Peterson in 2010 and Tyrann Mathieu in 2011.

Semifinalist voting for Bednarik Award will begin on Wednesday Oct. 30 and will close on Nov. 24. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 25 and a second round of voting will take place at that time.

Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media.

The winner of the 25th Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show presented by Gildan which will be broadcast live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2019.

The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award and the Bednarik Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club’s Awards Dinner on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Tropicana Casino & Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)