LSU’s Cox, Stevens and Stingley Jr. land on Bednarik Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, LA – Three LSU football players were featured on the 2020 Bednarik Award watch list.

Senior linebacker Jabril Cox, senior safety Jacoby Stevens, and sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. earn the honor of being on the watch list for the best defensive player in college football award.

Cox transferred to LSU this offseason from North Dakota State where he was a two-time All-America linebacker and was part of three FCS National Championships. Last season with the Bison, Cox recorded 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks.

Stevens returns for his senior season at LSU. During the Tigers 2019 National Championship run, he was the most productive defender tallying 85 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and three interceptions. Stevens was also awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times last season.

Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Bayou Bengals, starting all 14 games at cornerback. Last season he led the Southeastern Conference in interceptions with six and passes defended with 21. He was the unanimous 2019 SEC Newcomer of the Year (AP) and 2019 Consensus All-American.

Two LSU Tigers have been awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award in recent history. That includes Tyrann Mathieu in 2011 and Patrick Peterson in 2010.