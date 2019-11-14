LSU’s comeback at VCU falls just short

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Skylar Mays #4 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the East Regional game of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

26 turnovers, to be exact#LSU — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) November 14, 2019

Recap via LSU Athletics:

The No. 23 LSU Basketball team almost erased a 12-point halftime deficit at VCU Wednesday evening, but the comeback effort fell short as the Tigers fell, 84-82, in the Siegel Center.

LSU fell to 1-1 on the season while VCU improved to 3-0.

Skylar Mays led LSU with 23 points, one short of tying a career high. The senior guard added eight rebounds and three assists. Four other tigers scored in double digits, including Javonte Smart who had 15 points.

VCU was led by Marcus Santos-Silva who had 17 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Three rams had three assists.

LSU will be back in the PMAC on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT against Nicholls State.